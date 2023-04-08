MORE than £4,000 has been permanently seized from a Pembrokeshire man.

On March 24, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted Dyfed-Powys Police a forfeiture order for £4,760 that was seized from Jordan Conner Rees, 25, of Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest.

The funds have been held by the force since last year under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.