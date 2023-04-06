Pembrokeshire’s historic Black Pool Mill near Narberth will re-open in May, bringing what has been described as a unique seasonal heritage dining experience to the area.

Following significant investment, the mill, which is set within Minwear Woods and close to Bluestone National Park Resort, will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 12, following careful renovation of the Grade II listed building and surrounding grounds, bringing much of the original building features back to their former glory.

The Head of Black Pool Mill has been confirmed as Sarah Davies, who has more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality, including nine as deputy head of food and beverage at Bluestone, and will be joined by head chef, Paul Owens, previous head chef at Mansion House in Llansteffan.

The heritage dining venue, which has a rich history, will be offering seasonal menus created using many locally sourced and foraged ingredients to ensure a true taste of Pembrokeshire.

Sarah Davies said: “We’ve been down a long path ensuring Black Pool Mill has been renovated and restored to its original architectural style, internally and externally. We have paid attention to details throughout and we’re sure our guests will enjoy the experience of dining and celebrating here.”

Spread over three floors, the venue has dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a banqueting area, bar, and private dining rooms.

“We’ve created a venue that will offer a unique experience and environment. It’ll be open to the public and guests staying at Bluestone.

"Its location, with the lake, river, and woodland will make it a perfect destination throughout the seasons,” added Sarah.

Bookings for the venue opened two weeks ago with an amazing response.

“We’ve created seasonal menus that will use some of the best of Pembrokeshire’s available ingredients and produce," said Sarah.

"That’s an important element in the experience and our chefs will carefully develop these. We have been working closely with local producers and suppliers to maximise these opportunities."

At least 35 jobs are being created at the venue. These range of chefs and kitchen porters, to bar tenders and front of house.

“We can’t wait to open the doors at 10am on the 12 May to welcome our first guests.

"We’ll be offering everything from breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and private dining. Combine the amazing menus with the physical Black Pool Mill and its unique character and environment and we know people will fall in love with it.”

More details and bookings for Black Pool Mill can be found at www. Blackpoolmill.com.