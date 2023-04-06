A PEMBROKESHIRE driver who refused to provide a sample after being caught with cocaine and cannabis has been fined more than £2,200.
William Stirzaker, 42, of Hillcroft in Johnston, was found to have two grams of cannabis and half a gram of cocaine on him on March 27.
He then refused to provide officers with a specimen for analysis.
Stirzaker admitted being in possession of the cannabis and cocaine, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis, at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 28.
He was fined £1,538, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £615 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 22 months.
