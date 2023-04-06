The call to the incident on St Julian Street was made shortly after 5pm.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a rear window in the basement of the five-storey property close to Castle Beach.

The fire crews got the call to the incident at 5.09pm. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said:"A fire had started within a bedroom of a basement apartment of a five-storey building of mixed commercial and domestic use.

"Four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, one safety jet and two thermal imaging cameras were used to extinguish the fire.

"All persons were accounted for and the incident was handed over to the property management company. The cause of the fire was accidental.

"Crews left the scene at 7.11pm."