Luke Gould, 26, was jailed for at least six years in 2016 and told that he would spend the rest of his life on licence.

Police say that following his release, Gould has breached his licence conditions.

Gould was sentenced in May 2016 after terrorising vulnerable victims with imitation guns and knives.

He threatened to kill people with a realistic-looking BB gun, held up a shop with a machete and robbed a child at knifepoint.

Gould is described as 5ft 2in tall, medium build, short dark brown straight hair and blue eyes.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said that Gould, who is from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, is known to have links to Wales.

If you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC Twitter, ring 101 or contact police online.

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the textphone service 18000.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.