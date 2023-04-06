The Scribes – who are gearing up for a slot at Glastonbury Festival – will be playing the city’s Hippos on Saturday.

They will be supported by Swansea rap acts Dead Crow and T Rev.

Member Ill Literate said: “Can’t wait to be back in Wales, such a good scene throughout the country for real hip hop. We’re always blown away by the local support acts whenever we’re in town, so really looking forward to this.”

Jonny Steele added: “Playing at Hippos for the first time on Saturday is going to be great! We love the talent in Wales and so we’re looking forward to the energy our local support Dead Crow and T Rev will bring.

“The Welsh crowds are always up for a good time when you hit them with a live show so it’s going to be an amazing night!”

The Bristolian group are known for their energetic performances and off-the-cuff freestyling and have performed and collaborated with the likes of Macklemore, Rudimental, Dizzee Rascal, Lethal Bizzle, Example, Wu Tang Gang and Chase and Status.

They were the first UK artist to sign to Kamikazi Airlines, the US label co-owned by Ugly Duckling’s Dizzy Dustin.

The Scribes have also performed at a range of festivals including Latitude, Wilderness and Boomtown Fair.

Recently they won Michael Eavis’ The Pilton Stage competition, earning them a slot at Glastonbury 2023!

Jonny said of the Glastonbury slot: “Glastonbury Festival is the creative Mecca all artists are drawn to regardless of who’s headlining, but just like in Wales there’s respect for original music and people aim to leave with a new favourite act they’ve discovered. Hopefully that’ll be us!”

Ill Literate added: “We are all just so ridiculously excited for Glastonbury! It’s an honour to play at such a prestigious event as part of such an insane line up, and to be able to do so with Michael Eavis’ approval is phenomenal.

“The competition was so tough with so many amazing acts, we feel very blessed to have won. It feels incredible to represent British hip hop music on one of the biggest stages there is.”

The Scribes will play Hippos, Swansea on Saturday, April 8. Tickets are available here https://web.noqgroup.com/outlet/640b0075463d6e3c3398c51f