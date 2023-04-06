The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with causing either the assault, ill treatment, neglect or abandonment of child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

The alleged offence happened on March 4 and relate to three children.

The woman is also charged with possessing cocaine and amphetamine, driving without insurance and driving over the drink-drive limit.

She is alleged to have had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.

All five offences are alleged to have taken place on March 4 and March 5 this year three in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

Magistrates adjourned the case until later this month when the woman will enter a plea.

The woman’s defence solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned so that the full case file can be served before pleas are entered and issues regarding car seats be looked into.

Until then she has been remanded on bail on the condition that she engages with social services.