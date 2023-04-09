Unfortunately, I haven't got information on all of them, but as I've got some details and names for the football ones, I'll kick off with those.

The Invincibles Milford Haven team. Picture: Jeff Dunn

The team photo reminded me that some years ago, the mighty Arsenal, then under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, went through a season undefeated, and were dubbed The Invincibles.

Well, clearly, they weren't the first lot of round-ball experts to be given that title. As the photo says, there was a time when the Milford Robins wore a similar crown.

The players were: F. Smith, J. Oakley, H. G. Bricknell, T. Bough, E. Hellings, A. Griffiths or W. Walters, Ned Walters, ?Thomas, Hellier Johns, Jack Smith, W. Powell or Matthew Davies.

Jack Smith. Picture: Jeff Dunn

One of the Invincibles squad was Jack Smith, and it was his grandson Neil Smith, who, many moons ago, kindly gave me an old local newspaper cutting with Jack's glorious tale.

He was described as Jack Smith, The greatest footballer.

There are many stories told of the late Jack Smith, and a number of Milford's oldest residents whom I have spoken to are all adamant that he was the greatest footballer the town has ever seen.

Of his old friend, Jack Oakley said: "He was the finest player in Wales and by today's standards would be worth £40,000. There will never be another like him."

Milford Haven rugby team. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Jack Smith was born in Scarborough and came to Milford as a young boy. He was an inside left of uncanny ability. He could make the ball do anything but talk, and was also a deadly marksman, topping the Robins' scoring list for many seasons.

He became a legend throughout Wales and there was not one major club who did not seek his services.

But for his birthplace he could have won a Welsh cap, for once, when Milford were playing Cardiff, the Welsh selectors met the team at the station and told the Yorkshireman that he was a certainty for international honours.

Jack, however, was an honest man (much to the disgust of his team mates) and pointed out that he was not eligible to represent Wales.

"Had he not mentioned Scarborough, he would have turned out for Wales against England," recalls Jack Oakley.

Peerless Jack Smith died some years ago and all of Milford mourned.

Wherever they went, the Robins pulled in the crowds.

The rugby team photo reminded me that my time in the Milford Grammar School, in the 1950's, was before the school decided to include the football game which allowed you to carry the ball in your hands, and punch anyone who tried to take it off you! It's a shame really, because there were a few I'd liked to have walloped!

Milford Haven hockey team. Picture: Jeff Dunn

As for the hockey team, well, that one also reminded me that during my Grammar School days, or, maybe shortly after, I once played in a "hockey match" against a team of girls, although I can't for the life of me remember how or why! Maybe my ice-cold Coca Cola in Jack Byford's coffee bar had been nobbled!

Anyway, on a Saturday morning, on the school field, I ended up brandishing a bent stick and facing up to the fearsome St Trinian-like wild ones! I have no idea whose stick I borrowed, nor the final result of the match, but somewhere in the deepest recesses of my memory, is a post-match shower shared with the girls. No, hang on, wait a minute, I think that was one of my 1960's dreams!

Well that's about it, except to leave you with another of those wise sayings. This one's from Oscar Wilde: "To get back my youth, I would do anything in the world, except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable."

