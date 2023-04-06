Jazzmin Francis had appeared in court on Tuesday, April 4 alongside co-defendants Maximus Goldsworthy and Tom Sibbald.

At that point, Francis, 20, denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis – both allegedly taking place between May 7, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

She also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of 14.6g of cannabis with intent to supply, from April 1 last year, as well as to an alternative charge of possession of the cannabis.

Francis, now of Augustine Way in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court again on Thursday, April 6.

There, she pleaded guilty to possession of 14.6 grams of cannabis on April 1 last year.

The prosecution said it would still seek a trial on the alternative charge of possession with intent to supply that cannabis, as well as the other two charges.

Francis will face trial on August 9.

Goldsworthy, 21, of West Street in Fishguard, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property – namely £8,100 in cash – all dating from May 7, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 7, 2021, and April 1 last year, as well as possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a firearm – both from April 1, 2022.

Goldsworthy also admitted possessing criminal property – £4,983.35 in cash, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – relating to 146 tablets of MDMA, and possession with intent to supply 95g of cannabis, all from June 24, 2022.

Sibbald, 21, of Anchor Down in Solva, Haverfordwest, admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply – relating to cocaine and cannabis – and possessing criminal property – after being found with £3,060 in cash.

These charges are all dated April 1, 2022.

Goldsworthy and Sibbald will be sentenced after Francis stands trial.