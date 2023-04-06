A Pembrokeshire man will face trial charged with displaying an abusive sign, using threatening words, resisting a constable, assaulting a police officer and damaging the officer’s body armour.
James Gould is charged with displaying a threatening or abusive writing, sign or a visible representation likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He is also accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a named woman in order to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Both offences are alleged to have taken place on February 28 this year, in Haverfordwest.
It is alleged that Gould,24, of Brookside Avenue, Johnston, resisted a constable in the cause of duty, assaulted another police officer by beating him. and then caused £80 worth of criminal damage to the same officer’s tactical police body armour vest.
The assault and resisting a constable offences are alleged to have happened in Haverfordwest, also on February 28, while the criminal damage allegedly occurred at Milford Haven.
Another charge of assaulting a constable in the execution of duty was withdrawn.
Gould denied all five charges.
Magistrates remanded him on unconditional bail until the date of his trial in June.
