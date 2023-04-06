Fishguard RNLI is holding a duck race and sending 1,000 yellow ducks racing down the River Gwaun to raise money for the local lifeboat.

The duck race will take place at 3pm in Lower Town, Fishguard.

Afterwards there will be delicious cakes and drinks provided by Fishguard RNLI fundraisers at the TS Skirmisher sea cadet building near Lower Town bridge.

Ducks cost £2 each. The winning duck will bag its owner £100, second prize is £50 and third prize £25.

There are still some ducks available from A&E Nichols in Fishguard or any Committee Member.

Contact Sylvia Hotchin via Facebook messenger for more info.