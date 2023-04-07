A 65-YEAR-OLD from Haverfordwest has denied sexually assaulting a child.

Kevin Stenson, of College Court, appeared at Swansea Crown Court accused of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 through penetrating her with his fingers.

He pleaded not guilty to each charge.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2018 and May 2019.

Stenson was released on conditional bail, and will stand trial on October 23.