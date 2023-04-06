Walkers from all over Pembrokeshire and further afield will meet in the Clwb at St David’s Rugby Club, were there will be a spring fayre.

The community pilgrimage will be followed by a performance by female solo artist Abbie Jebbers.

“The event is community-driven and open to all, with a strong collaboration between the organisers involved in creating this event, which hopes to bring awareness and raise some money for Tŷ Shalom,” said a spokesperson.

“Tŷ Shalom supports the people of Pembrokeshire, providing holistic, accessible, personalised care for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, such as MND, Parkinson’s and COPD.

“They are here to support people through a difficult time and to help provide a better quality of life.”

Pembrokeshire Pilgrimage Officer David Pepper is working for the British Pilgrimage Trust on the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way.

He believes the new path, which will link two ancient Celtic nations, has enormous potential to enhance individual well-being, support local communities and create a positive change in society.

“For the individual, pilgrimage is a chance to go on an outer and inner journey and reconnect with both the landscape and your inner feelings”, he said.

“We want the community to reconnect with the landscape and be a part of positive sustainable community in Pembrokeshire, and pilgrimage has the potential to help do this.”

Guy Hayward, co-founder of the British Pilgrim Trust, is urging as many people as possible to get out and sample the new route.

“We are in the earliest stage of this long-term project, but our team are already creating something very beautiful that bridges both sides of the Celtic Sea and adds further levels of meaning to an already world-class coastal path,” he said.

If you would like to be among the first group to walk the new path, find out more information or to book a place and raise money for Tŷ Shalom on the Good Friday Community Pilgrimage please visit wexfordpembrokeshirepilgrimway.org/events/ or contact david@britishpilgrimage.org