Called Agatha Crusty and the Medieval Murders it is the latest in the enormously popular Agatha Crusty series.

The first one – Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders – premiered in 2013 and has since gone on to be performed well over 600 times around the world, including Australia and the US.

Since then, there has been five other comedies featuring crime writer and amateur sleuth Agatha Crusty.

The latest one has the eponymous detective attending a genealogy course – finding out more about her family tree is something that has always fascinated her. The course is being held in one of the best-preserved medieval houses in the country called Bramwell Towers, built on the site of a Franciscan Priory that has long since gone.

Sadly, wherever Agatha goes, murderous deeds seem soon to follow. She has scarcely been there a few hours when one of the people running the course dies in suspicious circumstances. And then one by one others follow.

It’s certainly time to call in the police and get a thorough investigation underway. But the arrival of a certain Detective Inspector Twigg doesn’t exactly fill the occupants of Bramwell Towers with optimism and, yet again, it falls on Miss Crusty to solve the case amid bodies piling up as fast as the laughs.

But, while packed full of wit and very funny scenes, this is also a genuine murder mystery with an ingenious plot which will tax the little grey cells of the audience at the same time!

Agatha Crusty and the Medieval Murders opens on April 6 at the Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven and runs until April 8. Tickets are available from Vision Arts at visionartswales.com.

On exactly the same days, Webb has another play opening in Anglesey where Ucheldre Rep Company are performing Roy Brown: Reclaiming Stonehenge at the Canolfan Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead.

Another comedy, this concerns the exploits of Roy Brown who decides that if Greece wants the Elgin Marbles back it’s only fair that Wales should have the Stonehenge bluestones back.