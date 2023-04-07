The course is throwing down a welcome rug to any family that wants to enjoy the spring sunshine, entertainment, and events, including eight Superheroes around the course and seven races over the jumps.

Families are being encouraged to bring their own food and drink if they wish to supplement the choices on offer by outlets at the west Wales course.

“Mums and dads are Superheroes at the moment because times are tough and finding places for family entertainment can be expensive,” says Ffos Las general manager Kevin Hire.

“So, we are saying to families they can bring their own picnics if they want to, all the rides and attractions will be free, so they will only be paying the entrance fee.

“If it helps people to try and be a bit more self-sufficient with some of their costs, then we want to enable that and encourage people to come and enjoy what should be a great family day at Easter.”

Captain America, Spiderman, Ironman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, Venom and Dr. Strange will all be there in all their Superhero glory.

So, too, will be Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty princesses, alongside five fair rides, a climbing wall, donkey rides, a world champion baton twirler display, Go Karts, plus members of South Wales Fire and Rescue as well as representatives from the Scarlets rugby region.

All the attractions are included in the admission price and U18s go free with an adult. The idea is to offer horse racing combined with a family day that is affordable, accessible and welcoming to everyone.

You can check out whether Deadpool’s powers are more deadly than Batman’s, before deciding which horse is the best turned out in the parade ring.

The gates at Ffos Las open at 11.40pm on Easter Sunday and the first race is off at 1.40pm. The last race of the day is at 5.10pm.