Jonathan Bartley, 38, was found with 123.5 grams of cocaine when pulled over by police on December 7, 2020.

The cocaine was split between two snap bags – 61.9 grams in one and 61.6 grams in the other – and was concealed within a flask, which in turn was inside a McDonalds bag on the passenger seat.

It was estimated that the drugs had a street value of between £10,800 and £13,600.

He also had a piece of paper with a list of names on it, with the names ticked off indicating that around £2,520 was owed to him through drugs already sold.

When Bartley did not return home, his partner, Kayleigh Owen-Jones, tried to dispose of the cocaine stored at their home.

The court heard that Owen-Jones, 30, was concerned what would happen to her young children if the police found the drugs, and decided to throw it into a river.

Officers attended the couple’s address and spotted Owen-Jones driving off. She was stopped, and admitted there was cocaine in the car.

Upon examination of Bartley’s phone, officers found outgoing messages advertising that he “had stock” and “is about”.

The police also found just over £16,000 in third party bank transfers or cash deposits that were unaccounted for in to Bartley’s bank account.

Georgia Donohue, representing Bartley, said the defendant has “accepted responsibility for his behaviour in these offences” and no longer used drugs or drank alcohol.

“He’s incredibly regretful he is in this position,” she added.

“His arrest was a wake-up call for him.”

Harold Davies, representing Owen-Jones, said: “She’s extremely concerned about the impact this will have on her ability to care for her two young children.”

“Is that the children living in the house with a drug dealer?,” Judge Paul Thomas remarked.

“The motivation for this offending is to protect them from the life she suffered,” Mr Davies continued.

“There has been no offending in the subsequent period.”

Bartley, of Sycamore Way in Carmarthen, has 12 previous convictions for 16 offences, while Owen-Jones, of Cae Grug in Carmarthen, has no previous convictions.

Judge Thomas sentenced Bartley to two years and four months in prison. He will also be the subject of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

Owen-Jones was handed a 12-month community order, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Thomas said Owen-Jones had trodden a “very very fine line” by avoiding a charge of perverting the course of public justice for attempting to dispose of the evidence.