Marcus Aaron Yeldham and Tobias Cribbett were jailed in December after running drugs between December 18, 2020, and February 5, 2021.

Yeldham, 43, of no fixed abode, received a seven-and-a-half-year sentence, while Cribbett, 38, of Alban Square, Aberaeron, was given three years.

The pair appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, April 6 for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

However, prosecutor Ian Wright told the court “preliminary investigations found there were no proceeds that could be recovered”.

As a result, the POCA application was withdrawn.

The court previously heard that Cribbett had been pulled over by police on January 27, 2021, and was found to have been ‘plugging’ drugs in his rectum. The drugs were later recovered and had a combined value of £1,380.

Six days later, Yeldham was arrested after his car was stopped, and his mobile phones were seized.

The subsequent investigation, including of six phones the pair owned between them, showed Yeldham was organising the enterprise in Aberyswyth, with Cribbett couriering the drugs and assisting Yeldham in bringing heroin and crack cocaine into Aberystwyth, having collected them from Bristol.

Evidence suggested that Yeldham had orchestrated or taken part in the acquisition of controlled drugs on at least 11 occasions from the upstream supplier from the Bristol area.

The total amount of drugs supplied over the period was estimated to be in the region of 95.5 grams of diamorphine, or heroin, with a street value of around £12,000, and 57 grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of around £7,000.