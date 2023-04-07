HSBC announced last year that they will be closing the Tenby branch on Tudor Square in 2023, leaving the seaside resort without a bank.

The bank stated that 96 per cent of customers using the branch were registered for telephone banking, and 36 per cent of those are active users.

It said 62 per cent of customers of the branch were registered for both telephone and internet banking, and just 36 per cent of branch users relied on the branch as their only method of banking.

Some 97 customers with personal bank accounts used the branch in 10 of the last 12 months, it stated.

After Tenby lost its last bank, there was lobbying from local councillors - and financial company LINK has said that it will be including Tenby in a pilot study for an area-based approach to banking services.

Accounts with the Tenby branch will be administered from HSBC in Haverfordwest, over 22 miles away, according to the closure impact report published by HSBC.

The bank’s closure report highlighted that HSBC account holders could use the local Post Office to pay in cash or cheques, check their balance and withdraw money.

It also highlighted nine free cash machines within two kilometres of the branch and three stores have PayPoint which can be used to pay in bills and transfer money.

HSBC also closed its Fishguard and Narberth branches in 2017, and its Pembroke branch in 2020.

And Barclays closed it Pembrokeshire branches in Fishguard and St Davids in 2018, Milford Haven, Narberth and Pembroke in 2019 and Tenby in 2022.

Cefin Campbell, Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales said: “It’s frankly ludicrous that a town the size of Tenby, which experiences such an immense influx of visitors during the tourist season, will be left high and dry without a single high street bank.

“Whilst the Post Office can deliver some banking facilities, the establishment of a banking hub - as currently exists in Welshpool and other locations across the UK - would prove to be an useful solution in providing banking services to residents and visitors.

“There’s no denying that whilst our banking habits are changing, it remains the case that access to cash remains vital for many – particularly the elderly and small businesses – and the establishment of a banking hub could provide a useful stimulus for the high street, and a boost to many residents.”