Francis ‘Frank’ Benjamin James Thomas (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Saturday, March 25 at Withybush Hospital, Frank of Fishguard aged 79 years. Loving husband of Laura, dear father of Mark, Ruth and Stephen, and a much-loved grandfather.

Funeral service on Tuesday, April 11 at St Mary's Church, Manorowen at 2pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Shirley Ann Patterson (Nee Eastop. Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at her home after a long illness, on Friday, March 31 of Shirley Ann Patterson, aged 72 years of Cardigan Road, Haverfordwest and formerly of Milford Haven. Devoted wife of John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Alan and Noel, adored grandmother of Josh, Elisha, Oliver, Harry and Lily and cherished sister to Kay.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 11am at St. Peter's & St. Cewydd Church, Steynton followed by interment in the churchyard. Floral tributes gratefully received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Lawrence James Blakeney (Haverfordwest)

Lawrence passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on March, 26 aged 74 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Friday, April 14, 11.15am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Haverfordwest followed by the committal at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Myrna McCanch

Loving wife of the late Duncan, exceptional mother to Iris and the late Carolyn and mother-in-law to John. Wonderful grandmother to Giles and Verity.

The funeral took place on Thursday 6th April 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for the British Sjogrens Syndrome Association may be sent c/o J&I Thirkettle, 47 Croft Road, Broad Haven, Haverfordwest, SA62 3HY. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

John William “Jack” Cannon (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, March 28 of John William Cannon, aged 93 years of Mount Pleasant Way, Milford Haven. Devoted husband of Lillian, dearly loved father of Nicola and Mike and adored grandfather and great grandfather to Emily and Simon, Edward and Ffion and George and Ottilie. Jack will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, April 14 at 2pm at Thornton Baptist Chapel followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Jeanette McGinty (Pembroke)

Jeanette McGinty passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25 aged 69 years. Much loved wife of the late Michael McGinty, loving mum to Chris, mother in-law to Claire, grandmother to Mollie, Caitlyn and Gracie and auntie to Rachel, Claire, Sarah and Naomi. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Pembroke on Friday, April 21 at 11am followed by interment at Monkton Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made Via Jeanette's tribute page to Macmillan - jeanettemcginty.muchloved.com Further enquiries to E.C Thomas Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS who are carrying out the funeral arrangements.

Margaret Lawrence (Haverfordwest)

Margaret passed away peacefully at home on March 24 aged 88 years. Much loved wife to the late Bert, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Monday, April 17, at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Brian Wood (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, March 25, of Brian Ernest Wood, aged 86 years of Market Street, Pembroke Dock. Brian was a much-loved uncle and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at St. John`s Church, Pembroke Dock at 11am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery, Pembroke Dock. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Constance Mary Mitchell (Haverfordwest)

On March 25, Constance Mary (Barbara) wife of George and elder daughter of the late Mr & Mrs John Thomas, Haverfordwest. Mother of Frances, John and Ruth. Grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service, Thursday, April 13, 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Dave Morris (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 1, Dave “Davy Jim” of Fishguard. Beloved husband of Jean, a loving father and grandfather.

Funeral service on Monday, April 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Anthony Nolan' or 'Ty Hafan' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Ivor Ronald Jenkins (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Rostley Care Home, Steynton, Milford Haven on Saturday, April 1 of Ivor Ronald Jenkins, aged 87 years of Crowhill, Haverfordwest. Ivor will be sadly missed all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, April 14 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Greenacres Animal Rescue, Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Elinor Eynon (Carew)

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Wednesday, March 29 of Elinor Elizabeth Eynon, aged 80 years, of Crickchurch Farm, Carew. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mother of Rachael and Richard. Devoted granny. Much-loved sister-in-law and aunt. Elinor will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 8 at St. Mary's Church, Carew Cheriton at 12.30pm prior to a private interment. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mervyn John (Hodgeston)

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, March 27, aged 75 years. He leaves to mourn, wife Babs, son and daughter-in-law Carl and Rachel, son and partner Steve and Hayley and grandchildren Emily, Rhys, Leon, Aaron and Olley.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 13 at Ss Faith & Tyfei Church, Lamphey at 1pm followed by interment in Hodgeston Church Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for M.I.N.D Pembrokeshire c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Marina Holloway (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Friday, March 24 of Marina Holloway of Hayston Avenue, Milford Haven. Marina was 83 and previously lived in Angle for many years. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew her.

The funeral was held on Wednesday, April 5, with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Marina for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Martin Thomas John Griffiths (Croesgoch)

Peacefully on Thursday, March 30 at Fairfield Nursing Home following a brief but courageous battle with ill health. Martin of Pen-Y-Groes Villas, Croesgoch, aged 65 years. A dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend.

Funeral service on Thursday, April 13 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Greenacres Animal Rescue' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Emily Mary Richards (Haverfordwest)

Mary passed away peacefully on March 26, aged 82 years. Much loved and loving wife of the late Roy, mum to Nigel, Siân and Paul. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

The funeral was on Wednesday, April 5 with the service and interment at 2pm at Puncheston Cemetery, Puncheston. There were family flowers only, and donations, if desired, may be sent to either THafan c/o THafan Head Office, Hayes Road, Sully, CF64 5XX or The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Marina Elizabeth Morgan (Nee Locke. Freystrop)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, March 29 of Marina Elizabeth Morgan, aged 88 years of Moorland Road, Freystrop. Devoted wife of Melbourne, dearly loved mother of Deri and adored grandmother of Rhys.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, April 28 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Floral tributes gratefully received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

John Edwin Thomas (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 23, John of Penbanc, Fishguard. Dear husband of Rosemary, loving father of Sharon and Wynne, devoted grandfather of Thomas, father-in-law to Martin and brother to Ifor and Catrin.

Yn dawel yn ei gartref ar ddydd Iau, 23ain Mawrth, John o Penbanc, Abergwaun. Priod annwyl Rosemary, tad cariadus Sharon a Wynne, taid ffyddlon Thomas, tad-yng-nghyfraith Martin a brawd hoffus Ifor a Catrin.

Private funeral service. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Angladd preifat. Ymholiadau pellach i Paul Jenkins a'i Feibion Trefnwyr Angladdau, Abergwaun. Ffon: 01348 873250.