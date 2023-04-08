OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos. Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week to celebrate the warmer weather slowly starting to creep in, we chose the theme of beaches.

Our members submitted more than 100 photos and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Broad Haven South. Picture: Jean VaughanBroad Haven South. Picture: Jean Vaughan

Western Telegraph: Angle. Picture: Cynthia JenningsAngle. Picture: Cynthia Jennings

Western Telegraph: Newgale. Picture: Clair JamesNewgale. Picture: Clair James

Western Telegraph: Watwick Bay. Picture: Felix HughesWatwick Bay. Picture: Felix Hughes

Western Telegraph: Waves at Saundersfoot. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenWaves at Saundersfoot. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Western Telegraph: Barafundle Bay. Picture: Charles ColeBarafundle Bay. Picture: Charles Cole

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.