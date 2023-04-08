We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos. Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week to celebrate the warmer weather slowly starting to creep in, we chose the theme of beaches.

Our members submitted more than 100 photos and here are just a few of our favourites.

Broad Haven South. Picture: Jean Vaughan

Angle. Picture: Cynthia Jennings

Newgale. Picture: Clair James

Watwick Bay. Picture: Felix Hughes

Waves at Saundersfoot. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Barafundle Bay. Picture: Charles Cole

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.