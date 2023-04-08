The concert - postponed from December due to weather - was only the third time that the choir had sung at Pisgah in 70 years. Previous concerts were in 1978 and 1998.

Under the guidance of musical director Juliet Rossiter and accompanist Carole Rees, the choir performed 11 items and earned a standing ovation at the end.

There were notable ‘firsts’ for choristers. Second bass Geraint Morgan staged for the first time, another of several recent recruits to join the ranks. And first tenor and guitarist Peter Halifax debuted two of his own special compositions - ‘I will build you mansions’ and ‘Heaven’s train’.

Peter also joined fellow guitarist Dean Maiden, from the bass section, in a first-time performance ofa special item entitled ‘Mary and Me’, written by Glenn Ross.

Highlighting the challenges of Alzheimer’s, the song tells of a man wanting to return to his home county, Pembrokeshire, where he was happiest with his beloved Mary.

Choristers are privileged to have had the opportunity to include this in their programme.

As always, principal soloist Alyson Griffiths delighted with her choice of solos on flute - Handel’s ‘Bourree’ and the ever popular ‘Panis Angelicus’.

MC Matthew John kept order and added new jokes to his repertoire.

Choral items included stirring Welsh pieces and items from Les Miserables.

The congregation enthusiastically joined in the clapping of ‘Syahamba’; in two hymns and singing Happy Birthday to choir president Clive Collins, who was accompanied by his wife, Enid.

For the encore, ‘American Trilogy’, two soon-to-stage choristers, Gareth Lewis and Eliot Baron, joined in together with Haverfordwest Male Voice’s Arthur Brady, who many years ago sang with the Pembroke choir.

Thanks were expressed by the pastor, the Rev David Gooding.

During the very successful bicentennial, chapel members raised £6,000 for charity and cheque presentations were made to two Pembrokeshire charities - Hope and Sandy Bear - by chapel treasurer Dr Roger Paul, concluding a memorable evening and year.

Afterwards, chapel ladies put on excellent refreshments and the thanks of choir members were expressed by chairman John Hillier.