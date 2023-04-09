The Old Boys’ Association, composed of alumni of Haverfordwest Grammar School, has reluctantly come to a close.

The decision was taken for a combination of reasons - with the recent death of its president, Maurice Hughes, an ageing membership and no younger members coming forward, it was decided with regret that the association could not survive in its present form.

The members decided to donate its remaining funds to Pembrokeshire-based Hospice at Home charity, Paul Sartori.

Some of the association members recently visited Paul Sartori House in Winch Lane, Haverfordwest to present the charity with a cheque for £1,716.18.

Graham Morgan, the honorary treasurer, said: “We chose to support Paul Sartori Foundation because it is a Pembrokeshire charity for Pembrokeshire people, and we all wanted to keep the money in the county.”

Haverfordwest Grammar School was founded in 1488, and remained in Dew Street until 1965 when it moved to brand-new premises on Scarrowscant Lane.

The grammar school continued until the introduction of the new comprehensive school system in September 1978.

The school started The Old Boys’ Association, which was originally formed in 1954, but it did not survive for long.

In 1958, at the suggestion of headmaster, Mr W.G. Thomas, it was decided to re-form the Association and its first annual dinner was held in January 1959, when 110 Old Boys and guests attended.

The function was considered a great success and successful dinners took place each year, until the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Mandy Jones, Paul Sartori Foundation registered nurse, said: “We are very grateful to groups like The Old Boys’ Association, and our other fundraisers in Pembrokeshire that give up their time to do fundraising events for Paul Sartori Foundation.

“The money raised is used to provide hospice care within the homes of end-of-life patients in Pembrokeshire.

“Paul Sartori supports families to care for their loved ones at home with hands-on nursing care, equipment loan and other supportive services such as bereavement counselling, future care planning and complementary therapies.

“Without the generosity of the people of Pembrokeshire, we would not be able to provide this very necessary service in the community.”

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.