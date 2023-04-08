A ship-shape day out is in store today, Saturday April 8, at a museum billed as 'Pembroke Dock's best-kept secret'.
The former Hancock's Shipyard on the town's Front Street is the location for ther West Wales Maritime Heritage Boatyard and Museum, which is holding an open day today.
There's a chance to learn more about the rich maritime history of the area and catch up with the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society's knowledgeable volunteers on what has been achieved in recent years, which includes the restoration of historic vessels including the Tenby Lugger.
The event is on from 10am to 4pm and attractions throughout the day will include a barbeque, refreshments and remote-controlled boats. Entry is free.
The society is also holding a Boat Jumble at the museum the following Saturday from 9.30am.
