There had been concerns over the future of the Palace Cinema after the previous owners looked to step down to retire.

But now, independent cinema operator Sinema Palace Ltd has signed a lease with Pembrokeshire County Council to take over the venue.

It is hoped the cinema – which first opened in 1913 – will re-open before the end of the Easter holidays.

Alejandro Whyatt, owner of Sinema Palace Ltd, said work will take place to improve the sound and picture quality at the cinema.

“We want to retain as many of the original architectural features as possible and we welcome the engagement of the locals to make this a success,” he said.

The Palace Cinema in Haverfordwest will re-open with new owners. (Image: Google Maps)

Further work to refurbish and improve the Grade II listed building which will be carried out in stages over the coming months.

Cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, Cllr Paul Miller, said:“Pembrokeshire County Council is delighted that a new lease has been signed for the running of the Palace Cinema in Haverfordwest, bringing the venue back to life and ensuring investment in this historic building."

And Cllr Tom Tudor, Castle ward representative on Pembrokeshire County Council, said he was delighted that the Palace Cinema was re-opening.

“I hope to see it once again breathe life into the upper part of Haverfordwest, and bring people back into the town,” he said.

“I look forward to see it have a positive impact on the surrounding economy.”

Sinema Palace Ltd currently operates independent cinemas in similar historic buildings in north Wales, Essex and Norfolk.

The cinema will be screening the new Super Mario Bros. Movie as it re-opens.

Inside the Palace Cinema. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The New Palace Theatre, which was was originally built as the Corn Exchange, opened as a cinema on 28 July 1913, with 1,000 seats, presumably on long benches.

A heavy rainstorm in November 1996 caused the evacuation of the cinema, when the water got into the electrics. By the end of 1996, plans were put forward to refurbish the building and create a second screen.

It was taken over by the operators of the Plaza Cinema, Port Talbot and re-opened as the Palace Cinema on 24 May 1998 using the stalls area only.

In mid-1999, the operating company went into receivership and its future was in doubt. But the building was saved and the second screen was added in a redundant space in the building in January 2003, leaving the original auditorium intact.

The Palace Cinema was taken over by the operators of the Coliseum Cinema, Brecon in August 2003, who continued to run it until the operators terminated their lease last year.

The Palace Cinema is designated a Grade II Listed building.