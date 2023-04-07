Irish Ferries has revealed a new addition to its fleet serving Pembrokeshire.

The ship will be named the Oscar Wilde and will service the Pembroke-Rosslare route from early June 2023, replacing the chartered Blue Star 1 for the busy summer period.

The impressive ship was built in 2007 in Finland for Tallink Grupp.

It will be the largest and fastest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea, with a capacity of over 2,080 passengers, 134 cabins, and ample space with over 2,380 lane meters for cars, coaches, and freight vehicles.

With the largest duty-free shopping space for any cruise ferry on the Irish Sea of more than 17,000 square feet, Irish Ferries says it will be an ideal shopping destination for those travelling between Ireland and Britain.

The ship interiors have a classic, modern feel and boasts Freight Drivers facilities, Club Class lounge, a self-service restaurant, an à la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and family-friendly features such as a children's play area.

But one of the most exciting features is its available speed.

With a possible top speed of 27.5 knots, it is the fastest cruise ferry with the largest passenger capacity on the Irish Sea.

This will enable Irish Ferries to offer tourism passengers and freight an efficient service, getting them to their destination reliably and comfortably.

The ship interiors have a classic, modern feel. (Image: Irish Ferries)

Irish Ferries Managing Director, Andrew Sheen, said: "We are delighted to announce the addition of the Oscar Wilde to our fleet. This new ship will be a fantastic addition to our service, offering customers the very best in terms of comfort, speed, and amenities.

“Along with usual advantages of ferry travel in terms of no luggage restrictions or security queues, we are confident that the Oscar Wilde will become a firm favourite with our passengers and freight drivers, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.

"With its impressive size, speed, and range of facilities, it is set to become the ultimate choice for those travelling between Ireland and the UK on the southern corridor between Wales and Ireland."

Inside the new Oscar Wilde cruise ferry. (Image: Irish Ferries)

The ship boasts a Club Class lounge, a self-service restaurant, an à la carte restaurant, a bar, and gaming facilities. (Image: Irish Ferries)

The ship boasts family-friendly features such as a children's play area. (Image: Irish Ferries)

Irish Ferries is now taking bookings on www.irishferries.com for the new ship with fares starting from just £206 for a return journey with a car plus 1 adult.