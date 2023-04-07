The fourth Paul Sartori Foundation overseas challenge was planned for India in March 2020, however the coronavirus outbreak meant it had to be postponed.

After almost three years, the team was finally able to set off to the Kerala region at the end of 2022.

Following a 23-hour journey, the group were taken to the foot of Meesapulimala, the second highest mountain in India with a peak of around 2,640 metres.

The land was thick with endemic plants, wildlife – including elephants, deer, wild boar, and there was evidence of leopards – and was home to 100,000 hectors of tea plantations.

Over the 10-day trek, the group walked through miles of tea plantations, over streams, and through villages – where they received warm welcomes from locals.

Despite months of training and fundraising, the Kerala Challenge was almost thrown in to doubt once again, with many of 13 participants not receiving their visas until two days before they set off. One member of the team was unable to take part after not receiving their visa on time.

After of conquering the Meesapulimala peak, the team recently celebrated raising £18,500 for the Paul Sartori Foundation’s hospice at home clinical services.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

Sandra Dade, Paul Sartori charity manager said “There was a balance of adventure, challenge, and cultural experiences.

“We were all pushed beyond our boundaries, for many different reasons; some physical, some had food challenges, some were very challenged by the camping and toilet situation, many struggled leaving family behind, but we all came away with a sense of achievement, a life changing experience and an experience that exceeded our expectations beyond imagination.”

A spokesperson for the Paul Sartori Foundation said: “It is with sincere thanks to the 13 trekkers for spending hours of time away from their family organising fundraising event and during periods of training, and out of pocket expenses for kit and travel.

“Also, a massive thank you to everyone who supported the trekkers and helped to raise a phenomenal amount of money for the Hospice at Home services.”

The charity also thanked Simon Hart MP and his team, who worked with the Indian Embassy to speed up the team’s visa applications.

All of the hospice at home services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can find out more about the charity and its services via paulsartori.org, or by calling 01437 763223.