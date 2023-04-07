This follows new local tax rules introduced by Welsh Government earlier this month, which saw local authorities being able to set and collect council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties at up to 300 per cent.

Pembrokeshire is currently operating a 100 per cent council tax premium for second homes.

The rules have become operational following national and local consultations.

At the time, Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: “The changes to the local tax system form one strand of a wider package of measures being introduced – encompassing the planning, property and taxation systems – to address the impact of second homes and unaffordable housing affecting many communities in Wales. Ultimately, these changes are about fairness.

“We want to ensure councils have the powers available to them to strike the right balance in local housing supply.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Pembrokeshire County Council has not proposed to increase the council tax premium on second homes or long term empty properties for 2023/2024.

“A consultation on potential future premium levels for financial year 2024/25 will take place this year.

“Pembrokeshire County Council introduced a 50 per cent council tax premium on second homes in 2017; the premium increased to 100 per cent from April 1, 2022.

“A premium for long term empty properties was introduced in 2019 for properties that have been empty for three years or more.

“This premium is increased incrementally, and the rate of premium starts at 25 per cent rising to 50 per cent for properties that have been empty for four years or more and a 100 per cent for properties that have been empty for five years or more.”

New planning use classes and the ability of local authorities to make local amendments to the planning system, where they have evidence, are also now in force.

The criteria for holiday lets being liable for non-domestic rates instead of council tax has also been strengthened.

Information recently published by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park showed that in some parts of the county more than 60 per cent of homes were seconds homes.