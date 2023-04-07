The offences took place between July and October last year.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

STEPHEN LEE YOUNG, 47, of Wheelers Way in Manorbier, was clocked doing almost 30mph over the speed limit in a Mercedes.

Young was caught doing 87mph on the 60mph Arnolds Hill in Narberth on October 9.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £278 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

Young must also pay £90 in costs and an £111 surcharge. He was also handed six points.

JAKE DANIEL PALMER, 26, of Puncheston, Haverfordwest, was caught doing 88mph on a 60mph road.

Palmer was speeding in a Mitsubishi on the A40 at Toch Hill on October 6.

He was fined £273 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27 after admitting the offence.

Palmer must also pay £90 in costs and a £109 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

NICOLA LUND, 54, of Burton, Milford Haven, was caught speeding in Carmarthenshire.

Lund was driving at 79mph on the A48 at Pensam – a 70mph limit – on July 10, 2022.

She denied the offence, but was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 28.

Lund was fined £60, and was ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £24 surcharge. She also had three points on her licence.