The defendants faced charges of assault, driving with no insurance, driving with a defective tyre and not identifying the driver of a car alleged to have committed an offence.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

SIMON EVANS, 40, of Victoria Close in Narberth, admitted assaulting another man.

Evans pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating after he attacked a man in Narberth on October 30 last year.

He was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 29, and must also pay £85 in costs.

Evans must complete up to 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and was made the subject of a one-year community order.

MICHAEL LEE ROSSITER, 38, of Royston Cross in Crundale, Haverfordwest, has been fined for driving a BMW with no insurance.

Rossiter was caught driving without insurance on Freemans Way on October 9.

The offence was proved at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27 using the single justice procedure.

He was fined £660, and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. Rossiter was also handed six penalty points.

MALCOLM MATHIAS, of Duchess Close in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after not identifying the driver of a car allegedly involved in a crash.

The offence related to an incident on Bush Row in Haverfordwest, where a Kia Ceed was allegedly involved in a crash with a Jaguar XF on August 7 last year, and left the scene.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 29.

Mathias was ordered to pay a fine of £660, £110 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

CHRISTOPHER CRAIG WESTON, 47, of Lon Hafren in St Clears, was caught driving with no insurance.

Weston was driving a Seat Altea on the A484 on October 6.

The offence was proved at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27 using the single justice procedure, and Weston was fined £660.

He must also pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs, and had six points added to his licence.

LINDSEY BRAND, 38, of Blackbridge Crecent, Pembroke Dock, admitted driving a car with a defective tyre.

Brand’s Ford Focus was found to have the ply/cord exposed on its rear off-side tyre when she was driving on London Road in Pembroke Dock on October 11.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £197 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

Brand must also pay £90 in costs, a £78 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.