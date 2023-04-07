The singer, who was due to be reuniting with the band for a 25th-anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

S Club 7 posted on Twitter: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Pop group S Club 7 were formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, consisting of members Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

S Club 7 had recently announced they were reuniting for a 25th-anniversary tour (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images)

The group quickly rose to fame by starring in their own BBC television series, Miami 7.

In 2003, the band announced they were splitting up after conquering the British music charts.

In their five years together, S Club 7 had four UK number-one singles, one UK number-one album, and several hits throughout Europe.

They also had a top 10 hit on the US Hot 100, with their single ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’.