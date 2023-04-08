Setting some good times in Europe's largest marathon on April 2, Seth Davis finished 2:53:57, Alistair Bowen (V-50) ran 3:13:53 and Ben O'Leary 3:37:35.

The club was also very well represented at the Great Welsh Half Marathon.

Jane Williams and Rachel Bailey were the first to come home, both finishing in the top 10 of their age group.

Mark Underhill, Ty Burton, Jess West and Laura Winter also represented the club in debut half marathons.