Three members of Cardigan Running Club recently participated in the Paris Marathon.
Setting some good times in Europe's largest marathon on April 2, Seth Davis finished 2:53:57, Alistair Bowen (V-50) ran 3:13:53 and Ben O'Leary 3:37:35.
The club was also very well represented at the Great Welsh Half Marathon.
Jane Williams and Rachel Bailey were the first to come home, both finishing in the top 10 of their age group.
Mark Underhill, Ty Burton, Jess West and Laura Winter also represented the club in debut half marathons.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here