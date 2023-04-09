Former Wales rugby international, Cllr Peter Morgan, visited the children as part of their ‘Heroes’ topic to talk about his rugby career.

He told them of his years playing for Llanelli, the times that he played for Wales, and being selected for the British and Irish Lions tour in 1980.

Peter brought his big box of memories with him, and allowed the children to try on his collection of Llanelli and Wales rugby shirts, other international shirts, and international caps.

The children spent a long time looking through Peter’s photo albums, and asked many questions about his experiences, and how he came to be so successful as a rugby player.

Peter’s message to the children, was: “You only get out of life what you put in, so always do your best!”

Broad Haven School headteacher Gareth Lewis said: “We are very grateful to Peter for telling the children about his experiences and the hard work that it took to reach the very top in his chosen sport.

"We are all very proud that Peter attended Broad Haven School as a boy, and that the children have a tangible link to sporting excellence.

"They all thoroughly enjoyed the visit, and I know that Peter did too.”