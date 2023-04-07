Works are set to cause daily disruptions on sections of the M4 including around Newport and Swansea.

Some of these works are already underway, and some are set to last until September which could impact later Bank Holiday dates.

These are all the sections of the M4 set to be impacted by roadworks over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

M4 disruptions this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Expect moderate disruptions westbound on the M4 between junctions 21 and 23. This is due to roadworks. These works have been ongoing since February and are set to last until April 14, 2023. M4 - westbound, junction 19 and 20: There will be moderate disruptions on the M4 eastbound between junctions 19 and 20. This is due to roadworks. These works have been ongoing since last month and are expected to last until September 15, 2023.

There will be moderate delays on the M4 between junctions 18 and 20. These roadworks have been ongoing since the middle of March and are expected to last until September. M4 - eastbound, junction 22 and 23: There will be slight disruptions on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 and 23. The roadworks have been ongoing since mid-Febraury and will be running through until April 14.

For weekend disruptions and delays on the M4 and surrounding major roads, keep an eye on the South Wales Argus' live traffic updates or visit Traffic Wales South on social media.