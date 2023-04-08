A search by lifeboat, coastguard helicopter, coastguard teams and members of the public was launched yesterday evening, Friday April 7, after a report of a person possibly being in difficulty in the sea off Freshwater East.
Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched at around 8.50pm and the volunteer crew made best speed to the area, where they were joined by a coastguard rescue helicopter.
Both units began conducting a search offshore, while coastguard teams and members of the public searched the shoreline.
Tenby RNLI spokesman Ben James said: "With the area thoroughly searched both shoreside and offshore by land, sea and air and with the only thing spotted being a dead seal, the incident was put down to a false alarm and all units stood down.
"The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 10.24pm."
