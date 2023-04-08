Diesel prices at one Pembrokeshire filling station's pumps are nearly 20p per litre below the national average this weekend.
Unleaded petrol can also be bought in the county at almost 10p a litre less than the UK median.
RAC Fuel Watch of Aprll 4 has given 146.53 as the average price for a litre of unleaded and 162.12 for diesel.
Yet the latest figures from Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch show that unleaded can be bought in Pembrokeshire for as little as 136.9, with diesel as low as 142.9
Here, courtesy of Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch's John Durham, are figures for the top ten lowest prices in the county as of Friday April 7.
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 136.9p
Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 2 - 137.7p
Gulf, North Road, Milford
No. 3 - 139.7p
Asda Pembroke Dock
No. 4 - 139.9p
Tesco, Pembroke Dock
No. 5 - 141.9p
Pelcomb
Tesco, Haverfordwest
Ocean Haze, St Davids
Crossways, Neyland
No. 6 - 142.9p
Morrisons, Haverfordwest
Robeston Wathen
Letterston
Square and Compass
Green Garage, Pembroke
No. 7 - 143.9p
Crymych
Pelcomb
No. 8 - 144.9p
Fishguard Pentre Garage
Texaco, Withybush
FiveWays, Tenby
No. 9 - 145.9p
Dinas Cross
Kiln Park, Tenby
Gernant Garage, Maenclochog
No. 10 - 147.9p
Begelly/Kilgetty
Murco The Old Pump, Pentlepoir
Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 142.9p
Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 149.9p
FiveWays, Tenby
Begelly/Kilgetty
No. 3 - 151.9p
Crymych
No. 4 - 152.9p
Robeston Wathen
No. 5 - 153.7p
Gulf,North Road, Milford
No. 6 - 154.9p
Gernant Garage, Maenclochog
Murco, The Old Pump, Pentlepoir
Murco Garage, Pentlepoir
No. 7 - 155.9p
Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen
Lamphey
No. 8 - 156.7p
Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 9 - 156.9p
Crossways, Neyland
Green Garage, Pembroke
Tesco, Pembroke Dock
Green Garage, Pembroke
No. 10 - 158.9p
Pelcomb
