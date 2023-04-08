Unleaded petrol can also be bought in the county at almost 10p a litre less than the UK median.

RAC Fuel Watch of Aprll 4 has given 146.53 as the average price for a litre of unleaded and 162.12 for diesel.

Yet the latest figures from Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch show that unleaded can be bought in Pembrokeshire for as little as 136.9, with diesel as low as 142.9

Here, courtesy of Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch's John Durham, are figures for the top ten lowest prices in the county as of Friday April 7.

Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.9p

Tesco, Milford Haven

No. 2 - 137.7p

Gulf, North Road, Milford

No. 3 - 139.7p

Asda Pembroke Dock

No. 4 - 139.9p

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

No. 5 - 141.9p

Pelcomb

Tesco, Haverfordwest

Ocean Haze, St Davids

Crossways, Neyland

No. 6 - 142.9p

Morrisons, Haverfordwest

Robeston Wathen

Letterston

Square and Compass

Green Garage, Pembroke

No. 7 - 143.9p

Crymych

Pelcomb

No. 8 - 144.9p

Fishguard Pentre Garage

Texaco, Withybush

FiveWays, Tenby

No. 9 - 145.9p

Dinas Cross

Kiln Park, Tenby

Gernant Garage, Maenclochog

No. 10 - 147.9p

Begelly/Kilgetty

Murco The Old Pump, Pentlepoir

Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 142.9p

Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 149.9p

FiveWays, Tenby

Begelly/Kilgetty

No. 3 - 151.9p

Crymych

No. 4 - 152.9p

Robeston Wathen

No. 5 - 153.7p

Gulf,North Road, Milford

No. 6 - 154.9p

Gernant Garage, Maenclochog

Murco, The Old Pump, Pentlepoir

Murco Garage, Pentlepoir

No. 7 - 155.9p

Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen

Lamphey

No. 8 - 156.7p

Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 9 - 156.9p

Crossways, Neyland

Green Garage, Pembroke

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

Green Garage, Pembroke

No. 10 - 158.9p

Pelcomb