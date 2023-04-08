Betsy Heywood has now made her own posters and has positioned a handy bin outside her home in Sageston in the hope it will remind people to dispose of dog waste correctly.

“This has been all her idea,” said her mum Kathryn. “We went for an early-morning walk around our lovely villages of Sageston and Carew, and Betsy noticed a lot of dog waste.

“We talked about rights and wrongs and what she could do to help.”

On the way home, mum and daughter stopped at Carew village shop, where Betsy told owner Jane of her concerns.

Jane, always supportive to the community, kindly donated Betsy a bin and a spade.

'Help yourself to a poo bag please' is the message on Betsy's bin. (Image: Kathryn Heywood)

Betsy, a pupil at Tenby Church in Wales CP School, created her posters and decorated the bin, which is now positioned outside her house.

“It’s had a wonderful response frolm the neighbours and we thought it was an important message to give,” added Kathryn.