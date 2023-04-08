The scheme to re-open the pub - which would also be the headquarters foir the local football team - now has £132,100 in its community shares bank account.

"The target to buy the pub is £275,000 and the volunteer committee members are astonished at the support which has now seen them reach 48 per cent of their target in one week," said Cris Tomas, who is helping to co-ordinate the share offer.

It is hoped that the pub could be bought and re-opened by this coming July.

Crymych Football Club is coordinating the community purchase of the historic pub in the heart of the village which has been closed since the pandemic.

The club would then reopen it as a traditional food and drink pub while also being a new base for the football club.

On April 1 an open day was held at the pub and the share offer launched. An astounding £58,400 worth of shares were sold on the first day.

Added Cris Tomos: "The members of the community co-operative set up to buy the Crymych Arms pub are so grateful to the people from near and far for supporting the campaign to buy and reopen the Crymych Arms.

"Many more people now wish to join the scheme and part own the historic Crymych Arms building that was one of the first buildings in the village, as shown on early maps of the area."

There are also plans for an information drop in event on Saturday April from 11am to 1pm.

This will be a chance for prospective investors to ask questions and as happened last Saturday many people deposited their cheques and investments forms.

Full details about the share offer are on the website www.cpdcrymych.cymru.