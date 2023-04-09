More than 20 four-legged friends who have fun at a Pembrokeshire doggy daycare centre have been posing – with varying degrees of pride – in some stunning Easter bonnets.

Excitement is mounting at Cotton’s Creche at Bethesda, near Narberth as today, Easter Sunday, sees the final votes being cast to find the winner of the seasonal headwear contest.

Owners of breeds ranging from cute chihuahuas to resplendent retrievers have pulled out all the stops to craft the Easter creations.

It’s nothing less than expected from the owners who take their dogs along to Cotton’s Creche, said owner Annie Thomas.

“We’ve had some marvellous bonnets, and even an Easter-themed harness made out of artificial grass for one dog who refuses to wear anything on his head,” she said. “Fair play to our paw-rents, they never disappolnt!”

The creche loves nothing better than celebrating the seasons, as proved by their doggy Nativity at Christmas, and there are even plans for a Love Island-themed canine couples contest in the summer.

The winner of the Cotton’s Creche Easter Bonnet competition can look forward to a hamper of Easter treats suitable for both dogs and owners.

Take a look at the Cotton’s Creche Facebook page if you’d like to join in the voting, but remember, the contest closes at midday today.