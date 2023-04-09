The lifeboat launched shortly after 4pm following a report that the lone kayaker was overdue out of Saundersfoot.

The Haydn Miller was soon on scene and the volunteer crew began a search between Saundersfoot and Pendine.

A short time later, the kayaker was spotted about a mile south of Telpyn Point, struggling to make way against the tide.

He was then taken aboard and dropped ashore at Amroth where members of Tenby Coastguard rescue team were waiting for him.

The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 4.50pm.