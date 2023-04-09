The news was confirmed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on stage at the Star Wars Celebration event in London on Friday (April 7).

Daisy Ridley will return to her role as the Jedi Knight Rey in a new live-action Star Wars film.

The film, directed by Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will be set 15 years after the The Rise Of Skywalker.

It will see Rey build a new Jedi Order after the apparent defeat of the dark forces in her last film.

James Mangold, who directed the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will direct a film that will focus on the dawn of the Jedi.

Bringing in the interconnected stories from three of the live-action Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, is director Dave Filoni.

He will focus on the development of the New Republic, which rises after the destruction of the Galactic Empire in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Ridley, who appeared on stage during the Star Wars Celebration event wearing a red dress, also played Rey in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The previous films also saw appearances of the characters from the original films including the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

New Trailer for Ahsoka released by Disney+ and Lucasfilm

A trailer was also unveiled yesterday by Disney+ and Lucasfilm, showing Rosario Dawson in the title role of Ahsoka.

The clip teases the August release of the series which will overlap with the events of The Mandalorian that also sees the appearance of the Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano and is set after the fall of the empire in the original trilogy of films.

Ahsoka says in the teaser “something’s coming, something dark, I can sense it” as lightsabre battles and star ship fights are also seen.

A synopsis said she is set to investigate “an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy”.

The series will also reportedly star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and David Tennant as Huyang.

The characters had appeared in other animated series such as Star Wars Rebels, Forces of Destiny and The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka is also set to see the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, otherwise known as Darth Vader, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The annual celebration of one of the world's biggest film franchises will run throughout the Easter weekend at London's Excel venue and more announcements are likely to be made.