As the Western Telegraph previously reported, thieves struck at the Sinclair dealership oln the Haven Bridge Road, Neyland in the early hours of Sunday, April 2.

Between 1.30am and 2.30am, a VW Tiguan R, an Audi Q3, an Audi A1 and a Mercedes GLC Coupe were taken.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said at the time: "Following a significant police operation, the Tiguan, A1 and Q3 were swiftly found in the Pembroke Dock area, however, the white Mercedes, registration MJ16 ODR, remains outstanding at this time.

"The keys for another seven cars were also stolen, however, they have all since been blocked.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Followng a request to Dyfed-Powys Police for further information, a spokesperson stated on Thursday: "No arrests have been made as yet, and the investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DPP/0866/02/04/2023/02/C.