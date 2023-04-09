The departure of Joules from Tudor Square in February this year was the second blow for Tenby’s High Street within weeks.

It was announced that fashion and home retailer M&Co would be leaving the town where it had been a strong presence in the former TP Hughes & Son main premises.

Following a final sale of its goods, M&Co is due to close its doors this coming week.

The Joules premises in Tudor Square are set to be occupied by FatFace.

The clothing and accessories brand has over 180 shops in the UK.

The design for the front of the Tudor Square shop. (Image: Box Design Team)

A Listed Building planning application has been made to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Paek Authority showing FatFace signage on the fascia of the shop.

The design team employed by the company has provided drawings of a new double-sided timber sign, as well as alterations to the inside of the shop.

Approval has been recommended by Tenby Town Council, with the application due to be consdered by National Park planners in due course.