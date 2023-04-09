Things are set to turn unsettled later on today, Easter Sunday, and into next week, with a forecast for rain and wind interspersed with sunshine.

High pressure will move away to the east, to be replaced by a westerly Atlantic regime, with periods of winds and rain to come.

The Met Office has issued a widespread warning for strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts of up to 70mph possible in places.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The focus for the medium-range forecast is a low-pressure system that’s likely to develop in the Atlantic potentially bringing a period of high winds and heavy rain late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The warning of wind is widespread. (Image: Met Office)

“While the precise location and depth of this low-pressure system is subject to some uncertainty, there’s a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, as well as potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north. Warnings may need to be issued once we have greater confidence in the depth and track of the low.

“Although subject to a large degree of uncertainty, gusts of wind could be as high as 60-70 mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, with around 30-40mm of rain possible for some areas. Coastlines, especially in the west and south, will also likely experience some large waves during the passage of this system.”

That low pressure is likely to gradually move into the North Sea late on Wednesday and into Thursday, though there are signals for some further wind and rain to come later next week.