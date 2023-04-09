Fears for the popular road race's fututre were raised earlier this year when its original organisers said they would not be staging it in the future.

However, it was announced earlier in the week that the popular road race would be taking place after all, with a local events team at the helm.

The date of October 29 has been set for the event - which previously traditionally took place on the last Sunday in July - and entries open at 7pm today, Sunday April 9

There are 800 places available, and - if other years are anything to go by - these are set to sell out within the hour.

In a post on Facebook, the event organisers said: "Thank you for the incredible response! The Tenby 10k will take place on Sunday October 29th 2023.

"We have worked with as many partners as possible to keep the price low.

"Online entries will open this Sunday 7PM for just £24 plus booking fee, the race is limited to 800 participants and sells out every year in less than an hour."

To book your place in the race, see the link on the Tenby 10k page on Facebook.