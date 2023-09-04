Live

Cleddau Bridge closed due to police incident

Emergency
Traffic
Pembroke Dock
By Ruth Davies

  • The Cleddau Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police reported at around 3pm that the bridge was closed to traffic.
  • Traffic is at a standstill in the area and police are advising that alternative routes are chosen.

