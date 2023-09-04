Summary

Cleddau Bridge closure due to police incident

By Ruth Davies

  • The Cleddau Bridge has re-opened after being closed for some three hours this afternoon, Sunday April 9, due to a police incident.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police reported at around 3pm that the bridge was closed to traffic.
  • It is understood that the road closure was implemented shortly after 2pm.
  • Traffic was a standstill in the area and police advised drivers to take alternative routes.

