- The Cleddau Bridge has re-opened after being closed for some three hours this afternoon, Sunday April 9, due to a police incident.
- Dyfed-Powys Police reported at around 3pm that the bridge was closed to traffic.
- It is understood that the road closure was implemented shortly after 2pm.
- Traffic was a standstill in the area and police advised drivers to take alternative routes.
