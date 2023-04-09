Officers have not yet specified the details of the incident, but it led to the closure of the bridge - which carries the A477 betweeen Neyland and Pembroke Dock - from around 2pm onwards, according to local traffic reports.

Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted just after 3pm that the bridge was closed to traffic, advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

There were reports of heavy traffic in areas both sides of the bridge.

The incident concluded at around 5pm with the bridge re-opening.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for a comment on the nature of the incident.