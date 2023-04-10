But aside from indulging in a variety of chocolate treats this weekend, have you ever wondered why it’s all about the egg?

This is what we know about the history of the Easter egg, from where the tradition originated, why we love to eat them in the chocolate form, and more.

Why do we have eggs at Easter?

The egg is an ancient symbol of new life and has been associated with pagan festivals celebrating spring.

For Christians, Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection.

Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century, says History.com.

One explanation for this activity is that eggs were formerly a forbidden food during Lent, so people would paint and decorate them to mark the end of the period of fasting, then eat them on Easter as a celebration.

Why do we eat chocolate eggs at Easter?

According to iNews, the tradition of chocolate eggs came over from European countries.

This is similar to many celebrations we have in the UK today.

In the 19th century, chocolate eggs were originally shared in Germany and France, and this soon caught on in the UK which has remained a tradition ever since.

Why do we hunt eggs during Easter?

One historical reason behind the Easter egg hunt is believed to have come from Germany, according to English Heritage.

Some suggest that its origins date back to the late 16th century when the Protestant reformer Martin Luther organised egg hunts for his congregation.

The men would hide the eggs for the women and children to find. This was a nod to the story of the resurrection, in which the empty tomb was discovered by women.

Why do we roll Easter eggs?

A popular Easter activity to do with the family is rolling eggs down a hill.

Some people have considered egg rolling symbolic of the stone blocking Jesus’ tomb being rolled away, leading to his resurrection on Easter Sunday.