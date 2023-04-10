The news comes after the UK Government published a draft Border Targeting Operating Model last week, which Vaughan Gething MS, minister for economy, said the Welsh Government supports.

Mr Gething said: “I am making this statement on behalf of a number of colleagues with responsibility for different areas of biosecurity.

“On April 28, 2022, I informed the Senedd that the UK Government was suspending the introduction of further border controls and conducting a review, intended to conclude in autumn 2023.

“Although biosecurity is a devolved responsibility, the Welsh Government has been clear throughout about the advantages of a coherent approach across the United Kingdom. We have therefore worked with the other governments to develop proposals for a risk-based border regime for imports of goods from countries inside and outside the EU.”

There will be health certification on imports of medium risk animal products, plants, plant products and high-risk food and feed of non-animal origin from the EU. This will come into place from October 31, 2023.

In Wales, there will also be an introduction of the requirement to pre-notify some additional categories of SPS goods imported from the Republic of Ireland from the same date. This has been in place in the rest of the UK since January 2022.

There will also be an introduction of documentary and risk-based identity and physical checks on medium risk animal products, plants and plant products and high-risk food and feed of non-animal origin from the EU. This is currently set to begin in England from the end of January 2024.

Mr Gething continued: “The introduction of border controls for goods arriving in Wales from Ireland interacts with the new rules around imports from the island of Ireland following the Windsor Framework.

“The Welsh Government has therefore not yet agreed an implementation date for the physical checks. Instead, the timeline for all west coast ports will be confirmed when the final Border Target Operating Model is published.

“We are committed to giving traders, ports and delivery partners plenty of notice of the changes, so the draft Target Operating Model confirms that the physical checks will not be introduced until at least six months after pre-notification is introduced, to ensure smooth operations from the outset at these crucial entry points.”

The plan for the introduction of the checks will be after most of the English ports will do so on January 31, 2024.

There will be a further update on the plans for Wales once the final Target Operating Model is released but work has begun for a border control post at Holyhead.