On April 6, Haverfordwest County AFC announced that they had been refused a Tier One Licence for the 2023-24 season.

The refusal of the licence relates to faulty seating in the East Stand being removed from their fittings and a decrease in the capacity of Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium due to this.

Teams in the JD Cymru Premier Football League must meet a number of requirements to be granted a tier one licence.

These requirements are under six headings: Sporting: Youth and Coaching, Football & Social Responsibility, Infrastructure, Legal, Personnel and Administration and Financial.

The infrastructure requirement is what the club has fallen foul of as there must be 500 covered seats but having to remove a number of seats means this capacity is now lower than the minimum.

In a statement, Haverfordwest County AFC said: “The club have been working with our legal counsel for the last 18 months and liaising with the Football Association of Wales over the last few months on the issue surrounding the East Stand at the Ogi bridge Meadow Stadium, and have provided numerous workable solutions to try and resolve the problem as soon as possible, all of which allow us to meet the criteria.

“We are currently involved in a legal process surrounding the early and unexpected deterioration of the stand.

Recently, we removed the faulty seats from their fittings, and, hence, the official capacity of the ground has been deemed below the level that is required as part of the licensing process.”

The statement continued: “We would like to reassure supporters that we will find a solution to ensure that JD Cymru Premier football can continue to be played at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.”

Haverfordwest County AFC has been successful in getting its UEFA Licence for the 2023-24 season.